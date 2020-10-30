16 people arrested on drug-related charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Fayette County deputies along with other West Alabama law enforcement agents say they got drugs off the streets along with 16 people charged in the investigation.
The 24th Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of sixteen defendants indicted in Fayette County on drug-related charges following an extensive multiagency investigation that spanned several months.
Agents seized more than $10,000 in cash, multiple vehicles and numerous firearms during the operation.
Investigators also found drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
The following agencies took part in the investigation and the arrests: 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office/Criminal Investigation Division, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Fayette Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office/Criminal Investigation Division, Winfield Police Department, Berry Police Department, Alabama Bureau of Pardon and Paroles.
“A lot of hard work went into this investigation. The participating agencies should be commended for their efforts and dedication,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
