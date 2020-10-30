Officials explain why Alabama K-12 COVID Dashboard is incomplete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state launched the COVID-19 dashboard for K through 12 students Friday afternoon, and got more than 90,000 hits in just the first two hours it was up.
Just a portion of schools have reported data, but expect that to change soon.
“There was some internal discussion of should we wait and not report the numbers until we get close to 100 percent, I said and I think Dr. Harris agreed with me that no, we want to go ahead and get the numbers out there,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, state superintendent.
School nurses are in charge of reporting the data, and Dr. Mackey says the hurricane impacted some of those submissions.
“We required them to report by Tuesday morning, we only did the training on Monday,” he said. The hurricane impacted Alabama Wednesday and Thursday.
The state health department says if you don’t see your school’s numbers yet, they will be there soon.
“Part of it is just a matter or becoming more familiar with the dashboard and reporting the data in and some schools will have small numbers,” said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
If it’s under 5 cases, the dashboard will denote that; however, some areas are already shaded in red.
“We have a lot of schools in Jefferson County and Tuscaloosa County, but we are watching that, and the whole reason we did this dashboard is so the public could see the data Dr. Harris and I are already looking at,” said Dr. Mackey, referencing Dr. Harris, the state’s health officer.
He says lower results are in the virtual or hybrid school systems so far.
The K-12 dashboard will be updated weekly – you can check it out by clicking here.
