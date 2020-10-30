Mountain Brook man dies a week after crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 79-year-old man has died a week after he was hurt in a crash.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Harold Lavon Nichols. He was from Mountain Brook.
The accident happened on October 22 at 1:05 p.m. in the 7400 block of Georgia Road in Birmingham.
Police said Nichols was the driver and the only person in an SUV traveling eastbound on Georgia Road when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a utility pole.
He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died October 29.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.
