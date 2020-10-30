1 killed in Vestavia Hills crash on Highway 31 near the Sibyl Temple

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Vestavia Hills near the Sibyl Temple.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The crash happened in the 100 block of Highway 31 at Valley View Road just after 9:30 p.m.
Authorities said the driver was the lone occupant of a SUV traveling southbound on Hwy 31 when his vehicle veered off the road, struck a concrete/brick pillar and caught fire.
Vestavia Hills police posted on social media that the lights at the Sibyl Temple will burn blue the next three nights to signify the loss of life.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck is being investigated by the Vestavia Hills Police Department.
