Jefferson County Star 1 rescues a missing person with dementia

Star 1 rescue in Pleasant Grove
By WBRC Staff | October 30, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:46 AM

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A great ending to a scary situation for a Jefferson County family.

On Thursday October 29, 2020 at approximately 1:00p.m. Jefferson County Star 1 Air Support Unit was in the air when Pilot Jonathan Johnson heard police radio traffic about the search for a missing person suffering from dementia.

Star 1 responded to the area near the 1400 block of 14th Court West Pleasant Grove.

Johnson was able to find the missing person on a powerline in a nearby wooded area.  Star 1 was then able to guide officers to the missing person.

