Jefferson County Star 1 rescues a missing person with dementia

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A great ending to a scary situation for a Jefferson County family.
On Thursday October 29, 2020 at approximately 1:00p.m. Jefferson County Star 1 Air Support Unit was in the air when Pilot Jonathan Johnson heard police radio traffic about the search for a missing person suffering from dementia.
Star 1 responded to the area near the 1400 block of 14th Court West Pleasant Grove.
Johnson was able to find the missing person on a powerline in a nearby wooded area. Star 1 was then able to guide officers to the missing person.
