First Alert for cool temperatures this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday morning! It’s also Halloween Eve! We are starting out this morning significantly colder compared to this time yesterday. Temperatures are 20-25 degrees cooler with most of us waking up in the upper 40s. You will definitely need a jacket this morning. Winds continue around 5-10 mph this morning which will make it feel slightly colder. The remnants of Zeta is out of here and a cold front has moved through. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some cloud cover this morning, but I think the clouds will decrease and give way to a mostly sunny sky by this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to be 10 degrees below average with highs approaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will remain breezy this afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts as high as 20-25 mph. If you plan on heading outside this evening for high school football, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 50s.
First Alert for Beautiful Fall Weather This Weekend: The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful and dry. Halloween will start off with temperatures in the mid 40s. A few areas in north Alabama could dip into the lower 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds are forecast to increase across Central Alabama Saturday evening and Saturday night. If you have plans for Halloween during the evening hours, make sure you bundle up as temperatures dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll wake up Sunday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. Sunshine should return Sunday with high temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be a good weekend to clean up the yard due to the debris left behind from Zeta.
Blue Moon on Halloween Night: Halloween does not only fall on a Saturday, but it happens to be a full moon too! It is the second full moon of October making it a Blue Moon. You will also be able to see the planet Mars above the moon too! It’ll have a red glow to it. The next time we will see a blue moon on Halloween will be in 2039. Feel free to take pictures and send them to us through our Facebook page and through the First Alert Weather App!
Daylight Saving Time Ends Early Sunday Morning: It is reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning. We “fall” back one hour. You’ll gain an extra hour of sleep, but we’ll lose some much-needed sunlight in the evening hours. Sunrise will now occur around 6 AM with sunsets occurring before 5 PM. Good reminder to replace the batteries in the smoke detectors as we inch closer to the winter months.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of another surge of cold air Sunday evening into Monday morning. We could see a frost across Central Alabama Monday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. I would not rule out freezing temperatures for parts of North Alabama. I’m forecasting a low of 36°F in Birmingham Monday morning. Monday will feel more like a winter afternoon with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions. Temperatures will continue to remain chilly Tuesday morning with lows back into the mid to upper 30s.
Election Day Forecast: If you plan on heading out to the polls to vote Tuesday, the weather is looking wonderful! Tuesday afternoon will give way to plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60s. The weather will not slow you down at the polls. All you will need is a jacket if you plan on voting early in the day.
First Week of November Forecast: The first week of November is shaping up to be dry and cool. I think temperatures will gradually warm up to near average temperatures by the middle part of next week. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. I’m keeping us dry for the next seven days as high pressure prevents rain from moving into our area.
Tropical Update: Zeta is out of here, but we now focus our attention on the Caribbean AGAIN. Yes, we could see another named storm as we head into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system in the Caribbean an 80% chance to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days. Most models have this system developing and hitting Central America. The next name on the list is Eta. If Eta forms, it will tie 2005 for the most named storms on record. It will also be the first time the name “Eta” has been used from the Greek alphabet list. The reason why Eta was never used in 2005 is because after the season ended, researchers discovered a tropical system that was never named. They added it as another number for the 2005 season, but never named it.
Have a spooky, fun, and safe Halloween weekend!
