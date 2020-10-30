First Alert for cool temperatures this weekend

Tropical Update: Zeta is out of here, but we now focus our attention on the Caribbean AGAIN. Yes, we could see another named storm as we head into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system in the Caribbean an 80% chance to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days. Most models have this system developing and hitting Central America. The next name on the list is Eta. If Eta forms, it will tie 2005 for the most named storms on record. It will also be the first time the name “Eta” has been used from the Greek alphabet list. The reason why Eta was never used in 2005 is because after the season ended, researchers discovered a tropical system that was never named. They added it as another number for the 2005 season, but never named it.