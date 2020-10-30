Family hosts organ donor fishing tournament to honor son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The “Hook a line, Save a life” bass fishing tournament is happening in Tuscaloosa this weekend.
The family of Ryan Parker said their late son wanted to be an organ donor, but due to unexpected circumstances could not. However they want to keep his memory alive while giving back to others by partnering with Legacy of Hope, an organization that supports organ donations.
Parker passed away at 21-years-old in a boating accident and it changed his family’s life forever. Each year, Ryan’s memory is honored with a fishing tournament at Lake Tuscaloosa. You can register on site for The 7th annual Hook a Line, Save a Life bass fishing tournament, which is tomorrow at Binion Creek Landing until 3 p.m.
The money made will benefit Legacy of Hope Donate Life Alabama to support their public education efforts.
"I’m sure Ryay is super proud of his dad and his family it’s just a really great way. I think people don’t appreciate that Ryan is still saving lives but educating people about the importance of donation and encouraging them to register so it’s really a beautiful tribute to him, " said Ann Rayburn with Legacy of Hope.
Currently more than 1200 are waiting for a life saving organ transplant in Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.