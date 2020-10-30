Search on for robbery suspect after employee shot at Birmingham cell phone store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a store clerk was shot during a robbery early Friday evening.
Police were called to the Metro PCS at 800 Graymont Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived, one of the employees was found in the store suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Birmingham Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and transported the employee to an area hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.
Police say their preliminary investigation shows the suspect entered the store and spoke with employees behind the counter. After customers exited the store, that’s when police say the suspect pulled a firearm and demanded money then shot one of the employees before fleeing the location on foot.
If you have any information about this robbery or can identify the suspect pictured above, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
