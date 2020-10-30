COVID-19 positive patients can now vote with absentee ballots

Alabama voters have had more than two months to apply for and cast an absentee ballot. After extending the opportunity for anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 to cast an absentee ballot, we have already witnessed record absentee participation. Prior to October 29, the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot, we have been encouraging all Alabama voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or believe they may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to go ahead and make application for and vote an absentee ballot.