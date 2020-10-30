Country music star Riley Green coming home to JSU for a benefit concert for athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fresh off the Academy of Country Music New Male Artist of the Year award, star Riley Green is coming home to JSU to host a benefit concert for JSU Athletics.
Green is a former Jacksonville State football player.
On Nov. 20, he will host a benefit concert for JSU Athletics, presented by Randy Jones and Associates/Nationwide, a year after he played a similar sold-out show in his alma mater’s baseball stadium.
This time, Green and musical guests will take the stage on Burgess-Snow Field in JSU’s football stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
The chart-topper’s full-length debut album, “Different 'Round Here,” released through Big Machine Label Group in 2019, produced two Billboard Hot 100 songs, including No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and gold-certified single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”
General admission tickets are $30 for upper level and $50 for lower level. Limited tables are available on the field for groups of six ranging $360-600 per table. Guests on the field will be arranged in pods and separated from other tables. You can purchase tickets online now.
A limited number of student tickets have been reserved in the red seats. Students may claim their free ticket while supplies last on MyJSU beginning on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. Housing checkout for the semester has been moved to Nov. 21 at 12 p.m., giving resident students a chance to see the show.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, including a socially distanced seating arrangement and mandatory mask requirement.
