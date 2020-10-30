Coosa Valley Electric gives update as some 5,000 still without power

Crews focused on some of the hardest hit areas around Ohatchee in the northern part of the Cooperative’s distribution area as well as parts of Lincoln, Alpine, Grasmere, Childersburg-Fayetteville and south and east of Waldo. The arrival of crews from several cooperatives in Tennessee energized work. They traveled to the western portions of the CVEC system to restore services in and around Vandiver, Vincent, Stewarts Crossroads and New London areas.