Congresswoman Terri Sewell announces open registration for virtual job fair

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic I know so many jobs have been lost, and now more than ever our annual Job Fair is needed,” said Rep. Sewell, “For the past 8 years, the Job Fair has been a space for Job Seekers in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District to connect directly with employers. We’re incredibly excited to continue our tradition with a robust 2020 virtual program! Over the course of two days, job seekers can learn about jobs available right now in Alabama.”