Congresswoman Terri Sewell announces open registration for virtual job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Representative Terri Sewell has announced open registration a virtual job fair being held November 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The two day job fair will be held via Zoom and will give job seekers an opportunity to connect with employers from 10 different industries including:
● Automotive
● Restaurant and Food Management
● Transportation & Construction
● Hospitality & Retail
● Health Services
● Utilities & Telecommunications
● Manufacturing & Production
● Staffing Agencies
● Government Agencies
● Law Enforcement
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic I know so many jobs have been lost, and now more than ever our annual Job Fair is needed,” said Rep. Sewell, “For the past 8 years, the Job Fair has been a space for Job Seekers in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District to connect directly with employers. We’re incredibly excited to continue our tradition with a robust 2020 virtual program! Over the course of two days, job seekers can learn about jobs available right now in Alabama.”
Registration for the job fair is required via Eventbrite.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.