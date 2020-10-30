Candy chutes for Halloween fun and COVID-19 safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween this year, like so many other things, will look differently this year, but some communities are trying to keep the festive spirit but with a safety twist.
The Preserve in Hoover is a well known trick-or-treating spot for families. Over 1,000 people visited the community last year to get candy and see the over the top decorations. Houses in the neighborhood get some spooky transformations.
Neighbors don’t think the crowds will be as big this year because of COVID-19, but they are still celebrating and plan to do it safely. Many will use a fun Candy Chute where they can stand on their porch and practice social distancing and send the candy through the chute into the hands of the kids on the sidewalk.
Neighbors say it’s such a fun idea, some are considering using it every year.
“We have steps, about 8 steps to get up here, and it’s kind of a challenge," said John Ambrose, Neighbor, "Especially for the little ones who don’t have long legs to climb. It may be something we maintain. It adds a bit of the Willy Wonka factor.”
The state and CDC have issued guidelines on how to safely practice trick-or-treating and they do suggest using something like candy chutes or putting out goodie bags or a candy bowl.
Below is a list provided by ADPH of COVID High to Low risk Halloween activities:
Higher Risk ·
Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating with shared candy bowls
Trunk-or-treating events
Crowded indoor events such as haunted houses and costume contests
Moderate Risk ·
No-touch trick-or-treating (such as candy chutes)
Goodie bags placed outside for pickup
Outdoor, distanced costume parade
Outdoor, distanced movie night
Lower Risk
Pumpkin carving at home with family
Outdoor, distanced pumpkin carving with friends
Decorating at home
Outdoor scavenger hunt in neighborhood
Virtual costume contest
Movie night with family
