Alabama adds a K-12 dashboard to track COVID-19 cases by school system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - You can now track COVID-19 cases by school system.
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has worked in collaboration with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to create a dashboard to track the occurrences of COVID-19 within school districts.
The Alabama K-12 COVID-19 Dashboard allows school nurses to update the number of reported COVID-19 cases within the school system on a weekly basis.
The total number of COVID-19 cases are not differentiated between students, teachers, or staff. Any positive case at a school gets counted.
The dashboard provides a weekly, all-inclusive number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported to nurses. The data presented on the new dashboard is self-reported by local education agencies (LEAs) on a weekly basis.
The data is provisional and subject to change. This data may be different than information reported by a school, district, or other entity due to timing of reporting or other factors.
ALSDE and ADPH cannot concretely verify and makes no representation regarding the accuracy of the data presented in the dashboard.
“We are hoping that this dashboard will serve two primary purposes: keeping our parents and communities aware of what is happening in their schools so they can make informed decisions about their children; as well as make sure we are doing everything we can within the school building and school system to mitigate the instances of COVID-19 exposure,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said.
Lead School Nurse for the ALSDE, Jennifer Ventress, said school nurses are required to report communicable diseases – including COVID-19 – on the ADPH report card and report COVID-19 cases to this new dashboard. “Our nurses are essential to keeping schools and communities as safe as possible and will continue to work with ADPH on efforts such as these,” Ventress said.
She also said the reported numbers will not specify individual schools, nor will it identify whether a case is that of a student, teacher, or staff.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “We want to balance the privacy of students, faculty and staff with our wish to provide parents the best information about COVID-19 cases in their children’s school system.”
The Alabama K-12 COVID-19 Dashboard can be accessed here: arcg.is/1m4a4
As of Friday, October 30 Tuscaloosa, Blount, Jefferson and Shelby Counties all reported the highest number of cases.
