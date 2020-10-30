Alabama absentee voters with concerns can fill out a provisional ballot on Election Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama voters have a few different options to make sure their vote is counted.
Voters can cast their ballot in person on Election Day between 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Absentee voters can turn in their ballot in-person until the end of business on November 2. For voters mailing in their ballots, it must be postmarked by noon on Election Day.
Secretary of State John Merrill said for voters who are worried their mail-in ballot won’t be postmarked in time, there is another option, but you have to go to the polls on Election Day.
Merrill said they can fill out a provisional ballot.
“A provisional ballot is a ballot that is cast by the voter when their regular ballot would be in question, sometimes that is done through the absentee process,” Merrill said. “When it is a question about whether or not their ballot was actually received by the deadline.”
Merrill said the provisional ballots will be counted on November 6.
“They’ll let you know when you give them your ID and you get ready to check in, because they would have indicated that you have already voted," Merrill said. "You could say 'I’m afraid my ballot did not count, and I wanted to make sure by voting in person’ and they would allow you to vote a provisional ballot.”
