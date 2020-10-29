Weaver has several Zeta-related problems

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Weaver residents had their share of damage from Hurricane Zeta, but probably more than their share of other related problems.
Like other towns in Calhoun County, Weaver suffered power outages related to trees that fell on power lines, some 30 to be exact.
That, in turn, shut down the city’s water supply, which resulted in Mayor Wayne Willis going on social media to ask residents to conserve water.
“It was one of those things where it was the perfect storm. The power went off, which shut the wells down. The generators weren’t working, and there was some mechanical failure, so all four of the wells were struggling,” Willis said.
The water system switched to a backup. Meanwhile, city hall was without power when a backup generator failed.
The city’s phones are electric based. As a result, the only working phone line was the police emergency line, so residents were asked not to call unless then had an emergency.
The mayor says they are climbing out of most of this, and by midnight things should be fully operational.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.