Tuscaloosa County voting location changes

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Election Day is now just five days away and the Tuscaloosa County probate judge has an important reminder for voters. Probate judge Rob Robertson wants to give voters another heads up that voting locations have changed this year so they can prepare.
Registered voters living in Ward 24, your polling site has moved from Holt Elementary School to the permanent location at Soma Church. In Ward 45, the polling site has changed from Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church to the temporary voting location at Grace Presbyterian Church.
People in Ward 54 will now have to vote at the permanent location of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, instead of Fosters Ralph Fire Department Station two, like previously.
These polling site changes were voted on and approved by the Tuscaloosa County commission. Double check your designated voting location here.
