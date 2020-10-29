Trees uprooted, damage in Chilton County neighborhood

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A massive tree sits uprooted in a front yard in Chilton County. The old tree was not strong enough to withstand the brutal winds and rain from Tropical Storm Zeta.
The storm moved through quickly Thursday morning after battering Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia. At least three people were killed in those states.
WBRC FOX6 News reporter Jonathan Skinner was on 3rd Avenue North in Clanton where the trees and power lines were brought down.
No serious injuries have been reported as of 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.