Tree falls through roof onto Hoover couple in bed

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover family says they’re OK and happy to be alive after a tree fell through their roof early Thursday morning.
The storm damage came as Tropical Storm Zeta moved through central Alabama.
The tree fell straight into their bedroom but amazingly there were no injuries. The home is on Alford Avenue near I-65 in Hoover.
WBRC reporter Russell Jones says a firefighter with Hoover Fire said the family is “lucky to be alive.”
