Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Braden Burleson!
Braden is a senior at Brilliant High School with a 3.15 GPA. He is a member of the football, basketball, baseball and track teams and the Good Samaritan Club. Also he volunteers in the community through Stuff the Bus, Food Bank, and leads the Faculty Wish List initiative. His generosity and respect for all is always present.
Braden, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.