NY Giants player adds E.J. Bradford’s name to helmet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NFL players and coaches said they are wearing helmet decals and badges to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police brutality, and social justice heroes.
Cornerback James Bradberry who plays for the New York Giants, and is from Pleasant Grove, is wearing the name of Emantic “EJ” Bradford.
Bradford was shot and killed by a Hoover police officer on Thanksgiving night 2018 at the Riverchase Galleria.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall concluded the officer was justified and did not commit a crime in the shooting. The officer, along with others, was responding to a shooting in the mall when Bradford was shot and killed.
