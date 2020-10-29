More than 100 trees downed in Bibb County after Zeta

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County EMA Director Kirk Smith said more than 100 trees were downed here by high winds Thursday morning. Cleaning up the damage was more than one person could handle in many cases.
A huge tree hit the side of Roger Kinard’s Centreville home around two o’clock when the remains of Zeta blew through Bibb County. “I heard the crash. Of course, when it came down it did shake the house and it shook me too,” he said.
He was shaken by the disturbance. But Kinard was not surprised when his family and friends arrived to help him clean up.
“We have been trying to dig his truck out. We have got it out. It was totally covered up and it’s still drivable, that’s good. And then see what the damage is underneath. It was completely against the house,” his sister Gale Banks explained.
She and several of his friends came to offer support. They also brought equipment
Banks explained why so many of them wanted to be here to help remove this fallen tree and debris with smiles on their faces.
“We’re just God-fearing people. We believe God protects us, and in this case, once again. He did and got us out,” she added. Kinard isn’t rich, but he feels wealthy.
“It makes you a wealthy man to know you got friends like that,” he concluded. Up to 120 trees fell down during the storm in Bibb County according to Smith, but very few of them damaged homes.
