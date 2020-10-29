More than 260K without power as Zeta impacts Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Zeta has caused massive power outages across Alabama overnight as the storm moved through the state.
According to PowerOutage.US, there are 260,820 people without power just before 4 a.m. This includes 2,917 people in Shelby County and 2,804 in Jefferson.
The Alabama Gulf Coast through the Montgomery area was hit hardest. Mobile County, according to the map, has more than 101,000 people without power as of 4 a.m.
We will continue to update this story.
