Jack’s biscuit bake-off championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt had a tough job Thursday. Just kidding.
He got to cover the annual Jack’s Biscuit bake-off from Jack’s Corporate Headquarters.
Employees go through a city, county and region biscuit bake-off before they get to the finals in Birmingham. Five regional winners compete to see who makes the best biscuits in the company.
Celebrity judges tasted and measured the dimensions of the biscuit to see if it is the “hero”.
This year’s winner was Debra Chastain from Argo. Way to go!
