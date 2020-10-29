‘It was awful’: Tree falls onto house in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a long and tough night for many across central and south Alabama as Zeta whipped through the state.
Many people woke up Thursday morning to power outages and trees that had fallen.
That was the case for homeowner James Thomas in Selma.
Thomas said it felt like his house moved when the tree fell.
“It was awful,” said Thomas. “It was very hard. When the tree fell, it felt like the house just completely moved. It was just unbelievable.”
Thomas said all the rooms from the back to the bedroom are damaged. No one was in the bedroom when the tree fell.
