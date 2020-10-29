Guilty verdict for man who pulled a gun on an Aliceville officer

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Pickens County man was found guilty on several counts including attempted murder after he pulled a gun on an officer in 2015.
John Robert Taylor, 65, was arrested at the B-Mart Convenience Store on Mobile Road in Aliceville on April 3, 2015.
Investigators said Assistant Chief Tony Thrasher had stopped there for a drink and noticed that Taylor smelled of alcohol and had been engaged in a verbal altercation with the store manager. Taylor resisted and pulled a handgun when Thrasher attempted to arrest him for public intoxication.
Thrasher said Taylor tried to pull the gun’s trigger before Thrasher deployed a Taser several times, eventually taking Taylor into custody.
Taylor was initially charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, public intoxication and resisting arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms tried the felon in possession case, leading to Taylor’s conviction on that charge in Federal Court in May 2017.
The remaining charges were tried before the Pickens County Circuit Court after Taylor served his federal sentence.
The Pickens County jury found Taylor guilty of attempted murder, public intoxication and resisting arrest. Taylor was taken into custody and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Judge Samuel Junkin set sentencing in the case for Jan. 6
“I would like to thank everyone that worked so hard on this case. From my staff, Assistant District Attorney Jack Nolen who helped me try the case, to Chief Tonnie Jones and Assistant Chief Thrasher of the Aliceville Police Department who really went above and beyond in prepping the case and at trial,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “I would especially like to thank the jurors for listening to the fact of this case and bringing this violent offender to justice.”
