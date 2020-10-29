FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Zeta moving through central Alabama, producing strong winds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The WBRC First Alert Weather Team continues to track Zeta as it rapidly moves through central Alabama.
The latest update on Zeta has it as a tropical storm with winds slightly lower at 70 mph. It is moving to the northeast at 31 mph. The rapid movement to the northeast will contribute to the gusty winds across our area early this morning. The good news is that this storm will be out of here within 3-4 hours. The prime time for strong winds and heavy rain will continue between 1 a.m. and likely come to an end around 4 and 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
We have already seen wind gusts reach 30-50 mph in parts of Marion, Clanton, Columbiana, and Rockford. We still think the greatest concern for strong winds capable of gusting up to 60 mph could occur along and south of I-20/59 over the next couple of hours. The greatest concern for strong and damaging winds includes Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Talladega, Calhoun, Cleburne, Randolph, and Chambers counties. Trees could fall, and power outages are very possible. Make sure you continue to charge your electronic devices. If your room is located by a big tree outside, I would encourage people to move to the other side of the house away from that tree just in case it falls over.
The Montgomery airport reported a wind gust up to 52 mph. Birmingham International Airport reported a wind gust of 45 mph as of 1 a.m. CT.
Cities north and west of Birmingham including Fayette, Jasper, Cullman, Haleyville, and Hamilton will likely see lower wind speeds and wind gusts tonight. It will remain breezy with gusts up to 20-30 mph. While a few trees could go down, I only expect spotty power outages in your area. The worst of the weather will remain to your south and east.
Along with the potential for strong winds, we are also watching heavy rainfall move through Central Alabama. A flash flood warning has been issued for northwestern Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, northeastern Perry, southwestern St. Clair, and Shelby counties until 3:45 a.m. CT (10/29/2020). One to three inches of rain has already fallen in these areas with another inch possible before the bulk of the heavy rain moves out of the area.
Weather conditions will improve greatly by sunrise as most of the rain and strong winds will move out of central Alabama. Plan for our high temperature Thursday to occur early in the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will begin to drop this afternoon as a strong cold front moves through our area. We’ll likely see temperatures drop into the 60s this afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. It will remain very breezy this afternoon with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could continue to see wind gusts near 25 mph. Winds will lower by tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s Friday morning.
