FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Zeta moving through central Alabama, producing strong winds

We have already seen wind gusts reach 30-50 mph in parts of Marion, Clanton, Columbiana, and Rockford. We still think the greatest concern for strong winds capable of gusting up to 60 mph could occur along and south of I-20/59 over the next couple of hours. The greatest concern for strong and damaging winds includes Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Talladega, Calhoun, Cleburne, Randolph, and Chambers counties. Trees could fall, and power outages are very possible. Make sure you continue to charge your electronic devices. If your room is located by a big tree outside, I would encourage people to move to the other side of the house away from that tree just in case it falls over.