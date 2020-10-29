Developers looking to transform Brookwood Village into mixed-use space

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Developers are looking to turn Brookwood Village into more than a shopping center. They want to see it thrive again in the community.
Arlington Properties is partnering with another real estate firm to transform the mall property into a mixed-use project between Macy’s and the former Belk store. We’re talking about retail, restaurants, apartments, office buildings and more. A big event plaza green space could be in the middle of the project.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced stores and restaurants at Brookwood Village to close so the future there has been uncertain for quite a while. Now, the new developers are optimistic about its future.
“We want to turn this 1970′s mall into a vibrant, energetic, walkable place that we’re all proud of…and with your help and your input we will create a regional destination,” Mark Stuermann with Arlington Properties said.
Developers want to hear from the community. They’re hosting a few more meetings where residents can ask questions and give their opinions. The next meeting is November 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Homewood City Hall. The location for the November 10 and 12 meetings is to be determined.
The city of Homewood has to sign off on everything before the project gets the green light. Once than happens, construction could take up to two years.
