Damage reports coming in across central Alabama as Zeta pushes through

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Tropical Storm Zeta pushes through central Alabama, high winds appear to be causing some damage in parts of our area.
Reports are coming in from around the area of power outages and trees down, so first and foremost, be careful out there if you absolutely have to be driving around in this mess. The best advice at this point - if you don’t need to be out and about, just stay in until the sun comes up.
Down in Clanton, Josh Gauntt saw some of the letters on top of the iconic Peach Park building have been damaged.
Over in Oxford, Police Chief Bill Partridge tweeted out this image of a tree down at McPherson and McKibbon Street. He said public works crews were en route to help clear the street.
