Damage off Highway 22 in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Power lines and part of a church roof were ripped down in the downtown area of Clanton early Thursday morning.
The intersection of Highway 22 and 6th Street was blocked because lines are down.
The First Baptist Church youth building lost part of its roof in the storm.
WBRC FOX6 News reporter Jonathan Skinner walked around Thursday morning and talked to people in the area.
Trees and limbs were everywhere downtown and in neighborhoods around town.
City leaders said there were no reports of serious injuries.
From Governor Kay Ivey: “Zeta proved to be an intense storm. Folks are without power, and trees are down all across Alabama. Please use caution if you head to work this morning, and stay off the roads if possible. Let’s give the utility workers and first responders patience and space to do their work.”
