Coal ash pond closure methods debated

“The draft permit does not satisfy the current requirements of federal rules or the state’s CCR rules,” Johnson said at the Miller plant public hearing. “ADEM should go back and require that Alabama Power provide information that truly shows the extent of the contamination and they should compare the evidence of what extraction removal would take versus the closure-in-place plans. Alabama is now becoming the outlier in all the southern states as far as what they’re doing with this coal ash waste. ADEM should consider that and the public should know.”