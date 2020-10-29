Citronelle mayor says city is ‘destroyed’

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Storm damage in Citronelle is unfortunately as severe as city leaders feared.
As Zeta tracked through Alabama overnight, it brought down many trees and powerlines and left few streets without debris in the small town. During an interview with Janice Rogers and Mike Dubberly on Good Day Alabama, Mayor Jason Stringer said damage can be found “in just about any direction I look."
Many residents are facing damage to their homes, property or both. They will also likely be without power for several days.
You can watch the full interview with Stringer below.
