Chilton County homeowners dealing with storm damage from Zeta

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a long day for many people in Chilton County as they are recovering from the damage left by Zeta.
The wind damage down in Chilton County is widespread. It left damaged homes and many without power. There is one family that is cleaning up after a storm hit them hard, again.
Sharon Martin and her family live off of County Road 289 in Clanton. Their mobile home was hit by strong winds around midnight. It blew the tin roof of their porch. The roof ended up behind the trailer. You can see big trees down around their home.
The Martin’s were hit by the tornado in Chilton County back on April 19. That did major damage to their roof. Luckily, not so much damage this time to the roof.
The family is without power. Mrs. Martin has epilepsy, but she is doing well. Martin admits it was a scary night as the high winds hit.
“I grabbed my daughter’s hand last night and told her to pray. Cause we needed it. The way the trailer was shaking last night. The good lord had his hands on us and everyone else in the storm,” Martin said.
Mrs. Martin said despite being hit twice by strong storms, she doesn’t have any plans to move, but her husband Randall said after two hits, he may be looking for a new place for the family.
It has not been a restful night for Louise Pitts. She is alright. She was living in a home in downtown for years. She was knew something wasn’t right as those high winds hit the area.
The home on 5th Avenue North belonged to Louise Pitts' grandmother before she and her husband moved in a year ago. A big tree smashed into the upstairs window. That was her daughter Sally’s old room.
Pitts heard the winds howl about 1 a.m. She heard the loud noise as the tree smashed the window. At one point, the wind even blew open her French doors.
Tree crews were out working Thursday morning trying to remove the tree. Pitts said there is damage, but nothing that can’t be repaired.
“I was here by myself. I was fine. This can be fixed or replaced. I feel really blessed,” Pitts said.
That is the sentiment of others in Chilton County. Yes, there is a lot of work ahead and a lot of problems, but they have smiles on their faces, ready to face it and just glad everyone is OK.
Alabama Power crews are continuing to work to get power restored to hundreds of thousands of households. At the beginning of the day, around half a million were without power. That number has been cut significantly.
Alabama Power spokesman Michael Sznajderman said they were planning for the storm. It turned out to be stronger than they expected. Still, Sznajderman said safety remains the top concern for their customers.
“We are asking customers to stay away from down lines. If they see down lines to call us. To call their local police or local emergency management. Also stay away from down trees which may be hiding lines. You may not know they are there,” Sznajderman said.
The people in Chilton County say they would like to have power, but they are concentrating on the damage to their home first and they are grateful there was no major injuries.
