Calhoun County 911 gets 600 calls by 10 a.m. Thursday

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - By 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning Calhoun County 911 had processed almost twice the number of service calls they typically have in a day.
Operators say on a typical day they process between 300-400 calls in a 24 hour period.
That changed when Tropical Storm Zeta blew through Alabama early morning on October 29.
The calls were for trees and power lines down across the county. Power outages were widespread as well.
First responders remind you to use caution if you have to leave your home and be patient with power companies and road crews as they work to restore power and clear trees from roads.
And Calhoun County 911 says ff you have damage to your home and no one is injured or in danger, please contact your insurance company.
