Birmingham wedding planner says more couples thinking smaller during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been a lot of precious moments sacrificed due to the pandemic, including wedding ceremonies, but there are compromises to consider.
Couples who have been planning a wedding are faced with postponing, or having a much smaller event.
Gathering for a wedding is considered high risk by the CDC.
“Anytime you have a lot of people close together without masks and being social with each other, that’s a chance for COVID-19 to spread,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford of the Jefferson County Department of Health.
But couples don’t want to put the event off, and how they’re handling it varies.
“We are seeing people willing to go smaller scale, go outside, do that sort of thing, and we are seeing people who are really pushing to carry on as normal,” said Ann Marie Leveille, founder of Tiny Weddings.
Birmingham based Tiny Weddings typically hosts just 30 guests, and as the weather changes, they’re getting ready to move ceremonies indoors.
“I’ve booked larger venues so that we have the space, even for 30 guests, to spread them out more,” she explained.
That’s one of Dr. Willeford’s suggestions to keep guests as safe as possible.
“Wear facial coverings, make sure people can keep their distance and really try to bear in mind the people who would not do well with COVID-19,” said Dr. Willeford.
Leveille says live streaming weddings is a common compromise.
“I think it’s a great solution, especially rather than a family member or a friend holding up their phone in the ceremony,” she said.
They also offer masks and make sure venues are sanitized.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.