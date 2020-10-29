Bibb County residents deal with power outages from Thursday storms

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Downed trees pulled down power lines in numerous Bibb county communities Thursday morning as Zeta moved through the state.
Some people woke up to no electricity, but still had jobs to do.
“You don’t work when there’s no power,” said Joshua Lambert. He works for a technology company across the street from the Bibb County courthouse in Centreville. They couldn’t afford to get behind, so they bought this generator for power until their electricity is restored.
“There’s still a backlog of work to do. So, we came in bright and early, got ourselves generator from Tractor Supply. So we’re loaded up and running again. No air conditioner, but we’ve got internet,” Lambert continued.
The Bibb County Courthouse was open so people could vote absentee, but the only lights in the building were from daylight.
The Circuit Clerk described how that affected people trying to meet Thursday’s deadline. “I have a book that I have to look folks up in to see what ballot they get. When I determine what ballot they get, I have to get a copy of their ID. And I’m having to do that by my phone today. Then I’ll print that off once we get the power back on,” according to Kayla Cooner.
