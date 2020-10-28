WBRC and Salvation Army team up for the 2020 Gifts for Kids program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re thinking about helping a child in need this Christmas, the Salvation Army is hoping you can help with the WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids program.
The kickoff for the program is Nov. 13 at the Riverchase Galleria. WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids will run through Dec. 8. Adoption sites will be set up at the Galleria and Brookwood Village.
The need could prove to be even more than the almost 5,400 children served last year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also adopt an angel online or at area Chick-Fil-A restaurants.
The Salvation Army will deploy its Red Kettles at malls, supermarkets and elsewhere in the area, seeking donations it says help pay for the Christmas program, with any excess directed to help families in need throughout the year.
