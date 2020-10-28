Tuscaloosa City Schools students can get free flu shots

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Health Heroes will offer flu shots to Tuscaloosa City School students on November 4.
People with the group feel having a flu shot is even more important this year.
″This year it’s probably more important because we know COVID is here and how that hurts adults. We don’t know what that feels like for people who have had COVID and recovered and then get flu this season. So everyone is worried," said Liberty Duke
Health Heroes is a community immunizer that has vaccinated more than half a million students nationwide since 2011.
Duke said there’s a concern that a combination of patients with flu and COVID could be too much for hospitals to handle.
“You can’t tell the difference between COVID and the flu right now. We can overwhelm hospitals very quickly with flu patients experiencing the same symptoms as COVID,” she continued.
Duke feels people treat sick children differently than adults.
“When children get sick, we pull them closer to us. We’re hugging on them, kissing on them,” she says.
Kids are prone to be flu carriers if they haven’t been vaccinated and they could expose adults who are more vulnerable than others.
Students of Tuscaloosa City Schools, receiving in person teaching, can get flu shots at their school on the 4. Virtual students, can go to one of the following designated locations:
- Arcadia Elementary, 3740 Arcadia Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, 2429 MLK Jr. Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
- Rock Quarry Elementary, 2000 Rock Quarry Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
- The Alberta School of Performing Arts, 2700 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
- University Place Elementary, 2000 St Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
- Verner Elementary, 2701 Northridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
