Tarrant police asking for your help locating missing 2-year-old girl
Amori Kyrianna Doughty was last seen on October 26 in Tarrant, Ala. (Source: Tarrant PD)
By WBRC Staff | October 28, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 7:49 PM

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.

Authorities say Amori Kyrianna Doughty was last seen on October 26 around 1 p.m. in the area of Green Street in Tarrant, Alabama.

She was last seen wearing a pink and black jogging suit, pink and black Jordan shoes, and her hair was in three ponytails with puff balls.

When Amori was last seen, she was inside a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Alabama tag number 63HL417.

If you have any information regarding Amori’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811 or call 911.

