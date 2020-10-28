Superintendents try to make the call early on school delays

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts across central Alabama are preparing for Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day. Several districts have already made a decision to delay the start of their day Thursday.
It’s all about proactively working to keep students and staff safe. District leaders have to think about power outages and debris on roadways causing closures and how that will impact parents trying to get students to class or big buses trying to navigate roads filled with debris.
Chilton County Schools is one of the many districts that will delay reopening by 2 hours Thursday. The superintendent says they try to make the call early so that parents can prepare and they spent Wednesday afternoon in meetings to work out logistics including coordinating student breakfast, even though there will be a delay.
“We do not ever want to put out stakeholders - being our parents, guardians, bus drivers, staff in any kind of situation where they could potentially be in a weather situation trying to drive. It’s not worth that to me. It’s all about safety. It also gives us an opportunity to evaluate whether or not there is power loss at the school as well," said Jason Griffin, Superintendent.
Griffin says that staff will arrive at schools around 9:00 a.m. to check and make sure there is no damage and it’s safe for students and staff to return.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.