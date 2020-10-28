Storm shelters will open in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Public safety officials in Chilton County are preparing for the threat of severe weather as Hurricane Zeta makes landfall.
Storm shelters will be open in Chilton County as watches and warnings are issued in the area.
Sheriff John Shearon said his biggest concern will be falling trees and downed power lines. He anticipates many of those Wednesday night as the ground becomes more saturated and winds of up to 50 miles an hour, or more, pick up. He said crews are getting chainsaws and other pieces of rescue equipment together, so they can be ready at a moment’s notice.
And of course, we are still in the middle of a pandemic, so if you need to go to a shelter, the sheriff suggested packing your patience and some PPE.
“Sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks…but like I said, it’s going to be kind of hard to social distance inside the shelters themselves. So, I mean if your life’s depending on that, and if a tornado’s coming, you just gotta make that decision. Which is more important? So, you’ve just got to be prepared and do the best you can,” Sheriff Shearon said.
Sheriff Shearon explained all shelters in Chilton County will be open when those alerts start popping up, with the exception of three that are still under construction.
They include: Union Grove, Gap of the Mountain and Cedar Grove #2.
