School delays announced for Thursday ahead of Zeta

(WBRC)- Several school systems have announced classes will be delayed Thursday ahead of Zeta.
Here’s a list of delays we have so far:
- Anniston City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Calhoun County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Jacksonville City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Oxford City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Piedmont City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- The Donoho School: Delayed 2 hours
- Faith Christian School-Anniston: Delayed 2 hours
- Jacksonville Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School-Anniston: Delayed 2 hours
- Clay County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
