School delays announced for Thursday ahead of Zeta
Schools are delaying classes ahead of Zeta (Source: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff | October 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:49 PM

(WBRC)- Several school systems have announced classes will be delayed Thursday ahead of Zeta.

Here’s a list of delays we have so far:

  • Anniston City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Calhoun County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Jacksonville City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Oxford City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Piedmont City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • The Donoho School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Faith Christian School-Anniston: Delayed 2 hours
  • Jacksonville Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
  • Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School-Anniston: Delayed 2 hours
  • Clay County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

