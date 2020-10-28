The Red Cross is standing by to help Hurricane Zeta victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Red Cross is standing by to help those in need following Hurricane Zeta.
Disaster response is what the Red Cross does, but spokesperson, Annette Rowland, admits that with back-to-back hurricanes, volunteers are tired.
Right now, there are about 30 volunteers on the ground in Mobile.
They’re preparing trucks with food, cots, PPE and other supplies so they can set up shelters.
So far, only one Red Cross shelter is being opened in Alabama, and about five shelters are opening in Mississippi.
The organization will be working with local officials to assess areas and decide if more shelters need to be opened.
Resources have been stretched thin with back-to-back storms and the Red Cross is looking for monetary donations, but Rowland said they also have an urgent need for volunteers.
“A lot of the people that are in Mobile right now, are people that have worked Laura, have worked Sally, have worked Delta and have not have a full rest in between and they’re headed right back to go help because they care and that’s the compassion that drives this organization, but we are asking for volunteers because it’s…this season has been…it’s been exhausting,” Rowland said.
The Red Cross not only needs volunteers to work on the ground, but also volunteers who can work from home online.
If you’d like to become a volunteer, or make a monetary donation, you can do so by visiting www.redcross.org.
