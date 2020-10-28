2 people accused of kidnapping prominent Birmingham businessman indicted

According to the indictment, Burke and Hodges traveled to Stephens' home, abducted him and took him to a home in Remlap in an effort to obtain ransom money in the amount of $250,000. A wire transfer in the amount of $250,000 was sent to a bank account belonging to Hodges. After receiving the ransom money, Burke and Hodges took Stephens back to his home and released him. Burke told him that his family would be killed if he called the police about the kidnapping or the ransom.