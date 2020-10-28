LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman

L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.
L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.(Source: Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sources say Matthew Burke, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Elton Stephens, Jr. was accidentally released from jail Friday afternoon and now U.S. Marshals are looking for him. Jefferson Co. Jail records show he was released Friday at 3:23 pm.

Burke is facing nearly 20 years in prison for the kidnapping.

Matthew Burke and Tabatha Hodges pleaded guilty on federal charges in the abduction of Elton B. Stephens, Jr.

Burke and Hodges admitted to kidnapping Stephens from his home last year in an attempt to get a ransom of $250,000.

Hodges was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents, Burke and Hodges abducted Stephens with the intent to hold him for ransom or reward.

According to the indictment, Burke and Hodges traveled to Stephens’ home, abducted him and took him to a home in Remlap in an effort to obtain ransom money in the amount of $250,000. A wire transfer in the amount of $250,000 was sent to a bank account belonging to Hodges. After receiving the ransom money, Burke and Hodges took Stephens back to his home and released him. Burke told him that his family would be killed if he called the police about the kidnapping or the ransom.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man found shot dead, slumped in a chair in Birmingham identified
Major crash on Parkway East in Birmingham
25-year-old woman killed in crash on Parkway East in Birmingham
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer
One Trussville restaurant employee now paid
UPDATE: Trussville restaurant owner pays an employee who accused him of writing bad paychecks, offers a reason why it took so long
Roland Thibado
UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot in St. Clair County

Latest News

Justin Allums, 10
Birmingham police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Making sure donation sources are legitimate
Making sure donation sources are legitimate
Major HR service hit by ransomware attack
Major HR service hit by ransomware attack
Veterans treatment court
Veterans Treatment Court program to offer assistance to veterans