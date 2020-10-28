LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 people plead guilty in kidnapping of prominent Birmingham businessman

L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.
L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.(Source: Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man will spend nearly 20 years in prison for kidnapping a prominent businessman.

Matthew Burke and Tabatha Hodges pleaded guilty on federal charges in the abduction of Elton B. Stephens, Jr.

Burke and Hodges admit to kidnapping Stephens from his home last year and attempting to get a ransom of $250,000.

Hodges will be sentenced in December.

According to court documents, Burke and Hodges abducted Stephens with the intent to hold him for ransom or reward.

According to the indictment, Burke and Hodges traveled to Stephens’ home, abducted him and took him to a home in Remlap in an effort to obtain ransom money in the amount of $250,000. A wire transfer in the amount of $250,000 was sent to a bank account belonging to Hodges. After receiving the ransom money, Burke and Hodges took Stephens back to his home and released him. Burke told him that his family would be killed if he called the police about the kidnapping or the ransom.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in accident on I-59
One person dead after major crash on I-20/59
UPDATE: TPD: Teen charged for false reporting ‘active shooter’ at Central High School
Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
2 children injured in shooting
2 children, ages 12 & 14, shot in Birmingham
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Former Ensley High School set to be demolished
First Alert Weather 9p 11-2-21
FIRST ALERT: A wintry-feel in some areas Wednesday
City of Mountain Brook looking to move municipal elections
Tuscaloosa capital murder suspects appear in court