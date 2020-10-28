NWS: Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to stay weather aware as there is the potential for severe weather in our area.
If you’ve been living in this area for a while then you’re no stranger to severe weather, and you know things can change in a matter of minutes. That’s why you’ll need multiple ways to get severe weather notifications.
John De lock with the National Weather Service in Birmingham said Central Alabama is prone to severe weather in the overnight hours.
He said there aren’t many devices out there that are going to wake you up in the middle of the night, and if you lose power, you can’t watch TV.
That’s why he suggested getting a NOAA Weather Radio, and downloading some weather apps like the WBRC Weather App.
NOAA radios can be found at most stores, and it only takes a few minutes to program them.
“If you have any difficulties you can call the National Weather Service 24/7, 365, or you can contact your local emergency manager, fire department, even some of our media partners, such as WBRC have that knowledge on hand and the staff, check out the webpages. There’s lots of resources for programming those weather radios,” De Block said.
De Block added that if you’re going to download any weather apps, you’ll want to go ahead and do that now, and be sure you’re getting the notifications for your specific area using your zip code.
You’ll also want to make sure the “Do Not Disturb” function on your phone is turned off or will at least allow emergency notifications when that feature is turned on.
