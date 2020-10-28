National and state health officials predict life wont be ‘normal’ until end of 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The country’s top infectious disease expert is predicting life will not return to “normal” until possibly the end of 2021, and Alabama health officials agree.
Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, is agreeing with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest prediction on when life will return to normal and it all depends on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Landers said the state health department submitted a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to the CDC within the last two weeks and they are currently working together to solidify the plan.
She said while a vaccine may become available by the end of this year, that doesn’t mean everyone will have access to it right away. She thinks it will be sometime in 2021 before the vaccine is widespread and says that is when things will truly return to normal.
“Well I think that once we have a safe and effective vaccine that is administered to the population, I certainly think that it will restore us to the normalcy that we once had," Landers said. “Certainly, no one is going to forget 2020. I know I am not going to forget 2020. I don’t think my family is going to feel the same either, but I see this being later into 2021. It could be in the second and third quarter of 2021. Having the widespread use of a vaccine will be the best opportunity we have to return to a phase of normal.”
Dr. Landers said while waiting for the vaccine, people should focus on trying to keep COVID numbers down during the winter months by getting a flu shot and using safe health practices.
