National and state health officials predict life wont be ‘normal’ until end of 2021

“Well I think that once we have a safe and effective vaccine that is administered to the population, I certainly think that it will restore us to the normalcy that we once had," Landers said. “Certainly, no one is going to forget 2020. I know I am not going to forget 2020. I don’t think my family is going to feel the same either, but I see this being later into 2021. It could be in the second and third quarter of 2021. Having the widespread use of a vaccine will be the best opportunity we have to return to a phase of normal.”