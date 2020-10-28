Hueytown father pleads for help to find son’s killer

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown dad makes a plea for help in finding the person who shot and killed his 15-year-old son.
Jefferson County detectives continue to search for the person who killed Pharrell Jackson in August. Officers said the 15-year-old was with four other people inside a vehicle when someone opened fire, killing him and wounding three other people.
Jackson’s father said the time without his son has been devastating.
Steven Jackson said, “Every picture that I look at he’s on my mind and it’s a constant reminder that I’m having to remind myself that he’s not here no more. It’s devastating, it’s devastating. Honestly, I feel like the day he died, I died.”
The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a silver, 4-door, Nissan with dark tinted windows and a sunroof. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.