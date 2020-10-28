FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong winds and heavy rains Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The time frame to see strong winds, heavy rains, and an isolated tornado threat will likely occur late this evening, tonight, and into early Thursday morning.
Good Wednesday morning. It is going to be a busy 24 hours across Central Alabama as we wait for the arrival of Hurricane Zeta. Zeta has regained hurricane status as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Winds are up to 85 mph and is forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph. Zeta is forecast to make landfall this evening in southeast Louisiana and quickly move to the northeast into Central Alabama tonight and early Thursday morning. With the fast forward movement of Zeta, winds should increase overnight which could result in downed trees and power outages. We have declared tonight into Thursday morning as a First Alert Weather Day. It means significant impacts are possible across Central Alabama including heavy rain, potential for flash flooding, and strong winds. The highest threat to see strong and damaging winds will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. Areas in northwest Alabama will likely see smaller wind speeds and wind gusts as they will be north and west of the center of circulation.
We are starting this Wednesday morning watching outer rain bands associated with Zeta moving northwards through Alabama. We’ve had one batch of steady rainfall move through our area earlier this morning. We will likely see breaks in the rain during the morning hours, but I anticipate additional showers to form as we head into the afternoon hours. Rain chances are expected to increase in coverage and intensity by this evening and tonight as the center of Zeta approaches Central Alabama. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With plenty of cloud cover today, high temperatures are only forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s. Plan for southeast winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Wind speeds are not expected to increase until late this evening and tonight. Windy conditions and potential power outages could occur after 10 p.m. Please have multiple ways to receive weather information tonight and tomorrow.
Tropical Storm Watch: A tropical storm watch has been issued for the following counties in Central Alabama: Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Shelby, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Talladega, Clay, St. Clair, Calhoun, Etowah, Cleburne, Randolph, and Cherokee counties. The watch means tropical storm conditions are possible where sustained winds of 25-35 mph is possible with gusts near 60 mph. Areas in the watch area need to prepare for the possibility of power outages. Now is the time to secure outdoor furniture and bring in your Halloween decorations. Make sure you charge all electronical devices and have multiple ways to receive warnings.
Flash Flood Watch: A flash flood watch is out for Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Shelby, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Talladega, Clay, St. Clair, Calhoun, Etowah, Cleburne, Randolph, and Cherokee counties. Rainfall totals in the watch area could add up around 2-4 inches of rain through Thursday morning. Flash flooding is possible in some spots. Remember to never drive through a flooded area. Turn around, don’t drown!
Impacts Across Central Alabama: Plan for heavy rain and strong winds to increase late tonight and into Thursday morning starting with our southwest counties such as Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Chilton. Wind gusts could increase around 40-60 mph after 10 PM and continue until 2-3 a.m. The strong winds will increase towards Jefferson, Shelby, Coosa, Clay, and Calhoun counties by early Thursday morning between midnight and 5 a.m. The tornado threat appears very low due to limited instability. I think the best spots to see a brief tornado will likely occur in south-southeast Alabama and into parts of southwest Georgia. We will watch out for small spin-ups for areas along and south of I-20/59. The threat is low, but not zero. Just make sure yo have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight into tomorrow morning.
Thursday’s Forecast: By sunrise tomorrow morning, the worst of Zeta will likely be out of Central Alabama. We will be left with clouds, breezy conditions, and a chance for scattered showers in the morning. Temperatures are forecast to start in the lower 70s tomorrow morning with highs only climbing into the mid 70s. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Thursday with sustained southwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph as a cold front begins to move into our area. Humidity levels will likely drop Thursday evening as dry air moves in from the west.
First Alert for Cooler Temperatures Friday: Sunshine is expected to return Friday. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning. High temperatures are forecast to remain well below average with highs in the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon. You will likely need a jacket Friday!
Cool and Dry Weekend: The weekend is shaping up to be cool and very nice. Plan for morning temperatures to drop into the 40s and 50s with highs approaching 70°F on both days. A strong cold front will likely move through Central Alabama Sunday afternoon. Behind this front, we could see another surge of chilly air arrive by early next week.
First Alert to Fall Back: Just a simple reminder to turn back your clocks one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends on November 1st. We will gain an extra hour Sunday, but it also means our sunrises and sunsets will occur earlier. Plan for sunrises to occur around 6 a.m. Sunday morning with a sunset occurring before 5 p.m. This is a good reminder to replace the batteries in your smoke detector as we enter the colder months.
Colder Air Moves in Next Week: Next Monday is shaping up to be a chilly day. High temperatures could struggle to climb into the lower 60s. Monday and Tuesday morning could see temperatures dip into the 30s. A frost will be possible next Tuesday morning if the models continue to show 30s across Central Alabama. Rest of next week is looking dry and cool with highs in the 60s and lows gradually climbing into the 40s.
