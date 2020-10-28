FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong winds and heavy rains Wednesday night

Good Wednesday morning. It is going to be a busy 24 hours across Central Alabama as we wait for the arrival of Hurricane Zeta. Zeta has regained hurricane status as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Winds are up to 85 mph and is forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph. Zeta is forecast to make landfall this evening in southeast Louisiana and quickly move to the northeast into Central Alabama tonight and early Thursday morning. With the fast forward movement of Zeta, winds should increase overnight which could result in downed trees and power outages. We have declared tonight into Thursday morning as a First Alert Weather Day. It means significant impacts are possible across Central Alabama including heavy rain, potential for flash flooding, and strong winds. The highest threat to see strong and damaging winds will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. Areas in northwest Alabama will likely see smaller wind speeds and wind gusts as they will be north and west of the center of circulation.